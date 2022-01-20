OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $9.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $500.33. 1,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.26. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

