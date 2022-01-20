OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.58 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

