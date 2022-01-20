Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) fell 8.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $96.49 and last traded at $96.49. 5,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.96.

Specifically, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

