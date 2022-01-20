Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

OPRT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

OPRT stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

