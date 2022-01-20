Oppenheimer Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.71. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 116,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

