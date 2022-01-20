OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

