OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 136 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $181.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

