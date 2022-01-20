OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 351 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $96.95 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.