OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 424 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

