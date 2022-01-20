OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 87 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.11 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

