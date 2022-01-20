OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OSUR opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.03 million, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3,419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

