Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 271,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

ORN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

