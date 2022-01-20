Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

ORRF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

