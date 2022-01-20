Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

