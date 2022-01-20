Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $518,605.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

