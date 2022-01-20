Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Ozon has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ozon will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 22.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

