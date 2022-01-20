PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00446038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

