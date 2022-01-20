Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

