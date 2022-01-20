Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

