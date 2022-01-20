Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

IDT stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

