Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 220,496 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7,577.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,496 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

