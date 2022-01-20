Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,845 shares of company stock valued at $60,742,738. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

