Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 39.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of -804.38 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.