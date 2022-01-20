Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

