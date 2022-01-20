Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as high as C$12.42. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 137,155 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.45. The firm has a market cap of C$993.27 million and a P/E ratio of 48.79.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. Analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.