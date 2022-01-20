PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.50

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.50 and last traded at $177.16, with a volume of 147889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in PayPal by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

