Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,043,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.