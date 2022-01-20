Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

