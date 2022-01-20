Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 213.45 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.14).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

