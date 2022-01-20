Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.46 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $33.46 million and $799,384.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.45 or 0.07492400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.36 or 0.99873375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

