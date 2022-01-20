People s United Financial Inc. Has $18.67 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,940 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

CVX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.49. 409,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $130.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.