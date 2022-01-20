People s United Financial Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 64.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.45. 174,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.