People s United Financial Inc. Has $26 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 474,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.96. 239,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.27. The company has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.95.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

