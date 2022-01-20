People s United Financial Inc. Has $36.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $36,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $271.22. The company had a trading volume of 102,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,682. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

