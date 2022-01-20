People s United Financial Inc. Has $68.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,198,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

