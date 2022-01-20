People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 85,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,496. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

