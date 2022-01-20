People s United Financial Inc. Sells 65,514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

