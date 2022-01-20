People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.60

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 41649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.