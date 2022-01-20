PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $8,104.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00146671 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.