Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.21. 11,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 549,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

