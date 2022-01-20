Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

PFMT opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 667,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,054. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $463,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

