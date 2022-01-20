Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Raised to €256.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €245.00 ($278.41) to €256.00 ($290.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

