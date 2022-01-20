Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

