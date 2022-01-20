PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PetroChina by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PetroChina by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PetroChina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 6,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,924. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

