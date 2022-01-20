Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $78,776.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.54 or 0.07442560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.12 or 0.99858288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,275,049 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.