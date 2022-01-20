Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.25. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 616 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

