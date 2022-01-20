Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

