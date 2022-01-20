Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.30

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 3969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,428 shares of company stock valued at $760,343. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

