Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

