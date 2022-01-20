Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

NYSE BX opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

